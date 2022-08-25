Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 480 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

NYSE:VLO opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

