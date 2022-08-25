Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

