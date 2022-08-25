Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 219.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 342.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth $122,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Orange stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

