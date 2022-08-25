Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on U. KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $225,021.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,633,482.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $781,449 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

