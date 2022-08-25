Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HLT opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

