Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,455.4% in the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $3,590,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $3,384,000.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 148,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,151. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

