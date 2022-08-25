Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.99 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

