Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average of $287.16. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

