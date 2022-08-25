Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.80 and a 200-day moving average of $393.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

