Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.28 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,826,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

