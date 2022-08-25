Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

