Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VXF opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.