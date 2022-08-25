Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after acquiring an additional 196,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290,402 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

