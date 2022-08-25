Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 639,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Boise Cascade by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BCC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

