Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

