Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SI opened at $95.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
