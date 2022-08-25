Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,478 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $482,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 1,308,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,428 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

