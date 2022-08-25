Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 5,528 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $203.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.77 and a 12-month high of $249.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.