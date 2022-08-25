Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

