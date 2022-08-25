Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $167.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.37. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

