Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 1,652 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 268.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

