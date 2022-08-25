Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $259,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.