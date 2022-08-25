Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.64.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $176.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

