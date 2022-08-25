Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) Head to Head Contrast

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus target price of 5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 474.18%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.38, indicating that its share price is 1,338% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and TBG Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.18 -4.84 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million 1.02 $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TBG Diagnostics beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TBG Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

