Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.