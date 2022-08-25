Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 318 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.