Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 265.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.83 ($3.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

LON:MONY opened at GBX 203 ($2.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.80 ($3.14). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,845.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.45%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

