Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monro were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 82,621 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

MNRO stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

