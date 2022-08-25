Morgan Stanley Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $133.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.96.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. XN LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $78,658,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

