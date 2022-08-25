MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.89 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 180.39%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

