National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. 1,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.