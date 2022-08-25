National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile



National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

