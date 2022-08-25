Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) CFO Buys $40,250.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CFO Anna Mowry acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anna Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Anna Mowry acquired 5,500 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $15,125.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 5.0 %

NAUT opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 257,060 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

