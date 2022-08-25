nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
nCino Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in nCino by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nCino by 38.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in nCino by 128.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.