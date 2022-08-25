nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. nCino has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in nCino by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nCino by 38.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in nCino by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in nCino by 128.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.