NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 0.6 %

NTAP opened at $72.82 on Thursday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,605 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.