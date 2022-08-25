New World Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New World Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 356,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

