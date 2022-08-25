NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) vs. Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Critical Analysis

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextEra Energy and Broadscale Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 10.21 $3.57 billion $1.31 67.72 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextEra Energy and Broadscale Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextEra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $90.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy 14.75% 11.97% 3.71% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -34.50% 2.38%

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

