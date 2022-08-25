NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 7,045 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Owens Corning by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,708 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OC opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

