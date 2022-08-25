NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 7,643 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.42. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

