NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 547.40 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet



Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

