NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $828,321 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

