NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,129 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after purchasing an additional 907,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in LKQ by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 768,441 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

