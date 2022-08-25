NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,963,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 1,030,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,204,000 after acquiring an additional 787,973 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,018,000 after purchasing an additional 573,467 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,807,000 after purchasing an additional 368,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,580.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 304,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 286,461 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.