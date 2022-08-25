NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

