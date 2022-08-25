NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $193.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

