NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

RUN opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

