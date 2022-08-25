NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.9 %

HAS opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

