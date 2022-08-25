NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 234.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $372,878,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,275 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after acquiring an additional 252,111 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

NYSE WFG opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.