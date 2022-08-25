NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.72 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

