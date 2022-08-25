NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,389 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 73,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

